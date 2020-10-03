Saudi Expatriates Launch Opposition Party On Jamal Khashoggi's Death Anniversary

On the second anniversary of Jamal Khashoggi’s death, a group of Saudi expatriates is reported to have launched an opposition party on Friday, October 2. As per The Guardian report, the primary motive of the National Assembly party is to gather popular support in and outside Saudi Arabia to form a representative government. If successful, it would be the first elected democratic institution in the Arab Kingdom since it was founded 90 years ago.

Saudi scholar and co-founder of the party, Madawi al-Rasheed is reported to have said that the party leaders have received a flood with threats already, ‘beheading’ being one. He explained that it is because the scholars ‘violated the taboo’ of proposing words like ‘democracy’ and ‘political party’ in Saudi Arabia. Rasheed also informed that the National Assembly would be a non-sectarian party and attempt to 'expose' Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s claims about the Kingdom being a modern nation as a ‘sham’.

On September 7, the Saudi court announced its final verdict in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi and overturned the death sentences of five individuals convicted for the gruesome murder.

Activists seek justice for Khashoggi killing

Meanwhile, journalists and human rights activists in Istanbul called for justice in the journalist's case. As per an Associated Press report, dozens of people gathered at a memorial erected in Khashoggi’s honour near the consulate building in the Turkish city.

“Justice has still not materialised,” journalist Turan Kislak, Khashoggi’s friend was quoted by AP. “A theatrical court has been in session for two years. However, no details on this subject has been given to the world.”

Even though Saudi Arabia has concluded the case on its end, the murder has continued to cast a shadow on the international standing of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. His associates remain sanctioned by both the United States and United Kingdom for their alleged involvement in Khashoggi killing that took place inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

