Syrian Government Approves Delivery Of Humanitarian Aid To 'rebel-held' Territory; Report

The government of Syria approved the delivery of humanitarian aid across the front lines of the country’s civil war-struck territory. The Syrian news outlet Sana News reported that the Syrian cabinet decided to send aid to the areas outside the control of the Bashar al-Assad administration, on Friday. Earlier this week a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria causing heavy devastation in both countries. The historic earthquake was followed by several other quakes that have collectively claimed the lives of over 22,700 people in both countries. While the rescue operation is underway in the quake-effected region, fears still remain that the death toll might rise, making it one of the biggest humanitarian crises in modern history.

According to Sana News, the Syrian cabinet approved the initiative on Friday, making it clear that the humanitarian aid will be sent to “all parts of the country” including the rebel-held territories. As per the reports, the aid will be distributed with the help of the United Nations, the Syrian Red Cresent and the International Red cross. However, the timeline of when the aid will be sent out is still not clear. Sana News also reported that the government had declared Lattakia, Hama, Aleppo and Idlib as the worst affected areas. The cabinet also informed that the disaster zones would set up funds to rehabilitate those affected by the earthquake in the region.

The 12-year Syrian civil war

For the last 12 years, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war between the Bashar al-Assad administration and the “rebel groups” in Syria. It all started in March 2011, when pro-democracy demonstrations erupted in the Southern city of Deraa against the authoritarian Syrian regime. The demonstration which slowly started taking over the country was inspired by uprisings in the neighbouring countries during the Arab Spring. While the Syrian administration was able to violently impose a crackdown on the protests in different parts of the country, some parts still remain outside the state control and the conflict has not been resolved for the last 12 years. On January 25, 2023, the United Nations Security Council revealed that 12 years of civil war has left over 70% of Syrians needing aid in the country. The February earthquake made the matter even worse. While the state media is reporting on this initiative by the Syrian government, the United Nation is yet to confirm the news, CNN reported.