Israel Mourns 'true Friend' Sushant Singh's Demise; Shares 'Makhna' Song From 'Drive'

Calling Sushant Singh Rajput as "a true friend", Israel has expressed its deepest condolences at the passing away of the young Bollywood star. Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. On Tuesday, Gilad Cohen, deputy director-general of Israel's foreign ministry, took to Twitter to mourn the actor's sudden demise.

"Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed!" Cohen wrote while sharing the link of the song "Makhna" from the actor's last film "Drive". Sushant and his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez had shot the song in Israel as part of its ongoing efforts to bring Bollywood to the country.

Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of @its_sushant_fc, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed!

Check out one of the great things that came of his trip to Israel in the link below. #IsraelLooksEast #RIPSushantSinghRajput https://t.co/GM9bjM09XD pic.twitter.com/oukPiMFinh — Gilad Cohen 🇮🇱 (@GiladCohen_) June 16, 2020

Earlier, actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and many others mourned Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, remembered Sushant Singh Rajput's work on Twitter and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Celebrities from the sports fraternity, like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, too, mourned Sushant's death. Television celebrities like Munmun Dutta and Karan Patel bashed the netizens for the lack of remorse shown on social media.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted on Monday. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. As per reports, his family first reached his Bandra residence and performed a puja there, after which they headed to the funeral ground.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case and statements of some of his friends like Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande are also going to be recorded, it is being reported.

