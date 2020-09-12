Trump Announces Israel-Bahrain Peace Agreement In Less Than A Month Of UAE Deal

US President Donald Trump announced a landmark peace agreement between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain on Friday, September 11. As per reports, Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa is scheduled to visit Washington to celebrate the earlier peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates which will be held on September 15.

Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020

'Second Arab country in 30 Days'

Brokered by the United States, the Israel-Bahrain peace agreement comes as another diplomatic win for the Trump administration following last month's Israel-UAE peace deal. Bahrain is now the fourth nation in the Middle East to fully recognise Israel. The other Middle Eastern countries that have diplomatic relations with Israel are Egypt that normalised relations in 1979 and Jordan which normalised relations in 1994.

Earlier, US officials had stated that they are currently in negotiations with other Arab countries in hopes of having them follow the UAE’s example and sign peace agreements with Israel. Experts believe that following UAE and Bahrain, Sudan is next to sign a peace deal with Israel.

The signing ceremony for the agreement normalising relations between Israel and the UAE will be held on September 15. The delegations from the two countries will be led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan. The Israeli leader has called the ceremony ‘historic’ and, in a tweet, said that he was ‘proud’ to attend the ceremony.

Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for helping broker a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, nominated Trump after he successfully brokered the deal for the normalisation of ties between the two Middle East nations.

On August 13, Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed issued a joint statement, saying they have agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE. Calling it a historic breakthrough, they said that the deal will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the “bold diplomacy and vision” of the three leaders.

White House continues to seek more Arab support for the normalisation of ties with Israel and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who accompanied an Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabi for formally finalising UAE-Israel ties, indicated that other Arab countries could soon follow the suit. US State Secretary Mike Pompeo had said that the deal has been a boon to peace and regional stability as it heralds a new era.

(Input Credit ANI)

