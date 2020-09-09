Donald Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize For His ‘key Role’ In UAE-Israel Agreement

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for helping broker a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, nominated Trump after he successfully brokered the deal for the normalisation of ties between the two Middle East nations.

Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed issued a joint statement on August 13, saying they have agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE. Calling it a historic breakthrough, they said that the deal will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the “bold diplomacy and vision” of the three leaders.

White House continues to seek more Arab support for the normalisation of ties with Israel and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who accompanied an Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabi for formally finalising UAE-Israel ties, indicated that other Arab countries could soon follow the suit. US State Secretary Mike Pompeo had said that the deal has been a boon to peace and regional stability as it heralds a new era.

Tybring-Gjedde, who serves as the chair of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, credited Trump for playing a key role in the full normalisation of diplomatic ties. Hailing Trump for the withdrawal of US troops from the Middle East, the Norwegian politician told Fox News that the Republican leader has done more to create peace between warring nations than most other Peace Prize nominees.

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game-changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity," he wrote in his nomination letter.

Compares Trump with Jimmy Carter

While no Arab countries have publicly shown willingness to normalise ties with Israel, reports suggest that Oman and Bahrain might be the next countries following the UAE’s lead. The 57-year-old politician wrote that the last US President to avoid a war or preventing America from entering international armed conflict was Jimmy Carter, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

