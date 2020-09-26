Trump Campaign Hopes To Win Jewish American Voters Following Arab Pacts With Israel

US President Donald Trump hopes that recent peace agreements in the Middle East involving Israel, UAE and Bahrain will help him win over Jewish American voters in the upcoming presidential elections. The recent deals brokered by Washington saw two Arab nations, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, normalise relations with Israel.

Read: Trump Says Nobel Peace Prize Possible For 'stopping Mass Killings' Between Serbia, Kosovo

Trump hopes deals will sway Jewish American voters

While Jewish American voters have historically leaned towards the Democrats, experts believe Trump hopes to change that following the recent peace deals. On the other hand, any loss of votes for Democratic hopeful Joe Biden can prove vital for Donald Trump in the November elections.

As per reports, the Republican Jewish Coalition is spending an estimated $10 million to support Trump along, with other Republican candidates, and primarily focusing their efforts in key swing states. The executive director of the coalition, Matt Brook, has stated that the recent deals have proven that Trump has a clear plan when it comes to achieving peace in the Middle East.

This month the Republican nominee also launched a new initiative called “Jewish Voices for Trump” and one of the co-chairs of the initiative has claimed Trump to be "a champion of the Jewish people" while calling him the "greatest ally" Israel has ever had.

Read: Trump’s Nomination For Nobel Peace Prize ‘hard-earned’, Says White House

Moreover, Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his pivotal role in brokering a peace deal between Israel and UAE. The peace deal, which was signed on September 15 makes UAE the third Arab nation to normalise ties with Israel after Egypt and Jordan. The Kingdom of Bahrain has also followed UAE’s example and signed a peace deal normalising its relations with Israel.

White House continues to seek more Arab support for the normalisation of ties with Israel and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who accompanied the Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabi for formally finalising UAE-Israel ties, indicated that other Arab countries could soon follow the suit. Meanwhile, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has also said that the deal has been a boon to peace and regional stability as it heralds a new era.

(With AP inputs, Image: AP)

Read: Donald Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize For His ‘key Role’ In UAE-Israel Agreement

Read: Abraham Accords: Israel & UAE Ink Historic Deal To Establish Full Diplomatic Relations