Trump Says Nobel Peace Prize Possible For 'stopping Mass Killings' Between Serbia, Kosovo

US President Donald Trump told an election campaign rally in North Carolina that he could win the Nobel Peace Prize for “stopping mass killings” between Serbia and Kosovo. Trump was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize by a Norwegian lawmaker for helping broker a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which followed a similar deal between Israel and Bahrain.

Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) fought against Serbian forces which led to thousands of deaths in a decade-long bloody conflict and unilaterally proclaimed independence in 2008. Earlier this month, the White House hosted talks between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti but no major breakthrough was achieved through it, in contrast with the US President’s claims.

“Next story I’m sure it’s a Nobel Prize for peace. We are stopping mass killings between Kosovo and Serbia. They have been killing each other for so many [years]. They are going to stop killing. I said ‘fellas, let’s get together.’ You know, they’ve been doing it for hundreds of years frankly under different names," Trump said.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, nominated Trump after he successfully brokered the deal for the normalisation of ties between the two Middle East nations. Public figures, including national politicians, professors and former prize winners are eligible to nominate someone for the Nobel Peace Prize.

'Well-deserved honour'

Trump’s nomination for Nobel Peace Prize is a "hard-earned and well-deserved honour”, said the White House on September 9. Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his work in brokering an Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal.

“It was a historic deal and the first such deal in over two decades. This is a hard-earned and well-deserved honour for this President," she said, adding that Trump also brokered economic normalisation between Serbia and Kosovo.

(Image: AP)