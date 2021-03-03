Turkey: Erdogan Announces New Reforms To Improve Human Rights Situation; Critics Skeptical

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on March 2, announced a series of reforms aimed at improving the human rights situation in the country. However, in a state which not only saw a dramatic erosion of rule of law but also the democratic framework, critics have now raised questions on its credibility. Since, the failed coup d'état of 2016, Turkey has seen a deepening human right crisis with violence against woman, political detentions and sabotage of freedom of speech, witnessing a dramatic surge.

Addressing Turkish residents in a televised speech, Erdogan pledged to speed up trials proceedings in the country, improve press freedoms and better freedom of expression, grant minorities the right to take paid leave during non-muslim holidays, curb violence against woman and ensure that law enforcement officials are trained in observing human rights. Additionally, the 67-year-old also cited scores of measures which, he said would be implemented in the coming two years. Erdogan, who has been in power for nearly two decades now, concluded that the ultimate aim of his government would be to draft a new constitution altogether.

However, with the country set to hold its Presidential elections in 2023, critics have pointed out that the new reforms could be a pragmatic move to secure power and quell criticism. Meanwhile, analysts have said that Erdogan’s reforms lacked tangible measures to boost human rights. For instance, Howard Eissenstat, an expert on Turkish affairs, asserted that Erdogan’s emphasis on “positive thing” was marginal.

Mending ties

This comes at a time when the country is trying to mend ties with its former western allies- The EU and the US. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday expressed the desire to "strengthen" bilateral ties with the United States under the leadership of his American counterpart Joe Biden. According to Anadolu news agency, Erdogan said he wants to establish a "win-win" relationship with the new administration in Washington. Erdogan's comment came at the launch event of a new TV news channel by the Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC). Erdogan said the ties between Turkey and the United States were "seriously tested" under the previous administration of Donald Trump, but now he wants to change the course by strengthening the relationship with Biden's White House on a "win-win" basis.

