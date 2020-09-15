UAE Grants Emergency Use Of Chinese State-owned Sinopham's COVID-19 Vaccine

As per the latest Twitter post of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), UAE (United Arab Emirates) has granted emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine approved for the use is still under its human phase trials. This COVID vaccine made by the Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopham will be made available for the frontline workers as they are on high risk of being exposed to the virus.

The UAE announces emergency approval for use of the #Covid19 vaccine.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/ilnmFKkecN — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 14, 2020

UAE grants emergency use of COVID vaccine

On September 15, NCEMA announced that the UAE authorities have authorised the use of Sinopham COVID-19 vaccine. This announcement came after UAE recorded a sudden spike in the positive Coronavirus cases. Until the country has recorded 80,266 COVID cases out of which 69,981 people have recovered successfully while 399 died.

As of now, there are over 9,800 active Coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates. The COVID-19 vaccine which has been granted approval for emergency use in UAE gained approval for trails in late June and it passed its phase I and II trials with 100% success. So far the 31,000 people have volunteered for the Chinese Sinopham's COVID-19 vaccine.

Russia claims to develop 1st COVID-19 vaccine

On August 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that his government had approved Sputnik V, the first vaccine in the world against COVID-19. It has reportedly been named after the world's first satellite launched by the Soviet Union. The vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

