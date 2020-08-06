UAE: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Ajman Market, About 50 Kilometres Away From Dubai

A day after the catastrophic Beirut blast, a major fire broke out in the Ajman market of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the evening of August 5. According to international media reports, the fire broke out in the emirate’s new industrial area, which is about 50 kilometres away from Dubai and engulfed the fruits and vegetable market. Several fire fighting engines were reported to be seen rushing to the incident site.

As per reports, the fire engines and civil defence teams diverted traffic until the blaze was brought under control. It took nearly three hours to douse the flames and cooling operations are still reportedly underway in the market area. A local media outlet reported that the Ajman firefighters cordoned off the site and used water and foam to extinguish the blazes which broke out in many shops therein.

READ: Beirut Explosion: Iran Sends Aid Shipment To Lebanon

READ: US Officials Dispute Trump’s Claim That Beirut Was Attacked

Beirut blast

The massive fire in the Ajman market comes less than 24 hours after a huge explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut. An investigation to find the exact trigger of the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the destruction.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab earlier said in a news conference that 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse near the Beirut port exploded due to fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

While the tragedy was declared a 'major national disaster', Lebanese PM vowed to punish the perpetrators, saying, those behind the blasts will “pay the price”. According to reports, the death toll has crossed 100 so far.

(Image: @surya_toin/Twitter)

READ: Czech Search And Rescue Team Departs To Beirut

READ: Beirut: Viral Video Shows Bride Posing For Wedding Pictures, Runs Amid Explosion; Watch