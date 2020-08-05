Beirut: Viral Video Shows Bride Posing For Wedding Pictures, Runs Amid Explosion; Watch

Tons of videos have featured on the internet regarding the explosion that took place in Beirut. One such video that is going viral shows a wedding shoot and the bride dressed beautifully in a white gown posing with flowers. The video has been uploaded on Twitter by Azad Essa and it has been captioned as, “surreal”.

Beirut Blasts: 100 killed, 4,000 injured

The 19-second video shows a bride posing in her wedding attire with flowers in her hand. As the camera pans down, everything gets shaky and an explosion is heard in the background. Immediately, the camera shifts to the glass windows which appear broken. The bride and other people are seen running haphazardly for safety.

Read: Beirut Explosion: Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Solidarity With People Of Lebanon

Completely shaken by the video, people took over to the comment section. While few blame the year 2020 for being so ruthless, others just call the blast an 'horrific nightmare. The video has 2.6M views and has managed to gather 165 likes and 72 Retweets and comments.

😔 Can 2020 be over already pls. — Tehreem! (@tehreem_shah) August 5, 2020

It's not the year man it's our luck and our deeds that are turning into a horrific nightmares — Junaid Awan (@Junaid_Awan9045) August 5, 2020

Damn poggers😬 — Weston Hanlon (@WestonHanlon) August 5, 2020

Another video of the impact of the blast in #Beirut via @azadessahttps://t.co/TfMWIwRaF9 — Ted Regencia تِد (@tedregencia) August 5, 2020

Just a really shitty year I guess. https://t.co/DYIL5YNYd0 — Shereena Qazi (@ShereenaQazi) August 4, 2020

This horrendous video was a result of the colossal explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4 killing over 100 and injuring over four thousand people. In the aftermath of the explosion, major downtown streets were reportedly seen littered with debris, damaged vehicles and building facades. Photographs of destruction soon started circulating online.

Read: Beirut Blast Live Updates: Huge Explosion Rocks Lebanon's Capital - 70 Dead, 3000 Injured

Not only people and world leaders took to social media to offer condolences to those affected but also offered material help. The list was joined by the Dubai’s iconic building Burj Khalifa whose twitter handle posted a photograph of the skyscraper lit in solidarity. The photograph showed the building lit up showcasing the flag of Lebanon. In the caption, which was written both in Arabic and English, the handle wrote that building had lit up in “solidarity with brothers and sisters” in Lebanon.

Read: Beirut Explosion: Sky Turns Crimson As Poisonous Chemicals Dissipate Into The Atmosphere

Also Read: Beirut Blast: Pope Francis Prays For Victims After Deadly Explosion In Lebanon's Capital

(Image Credits: Twitter/Azadessa)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.