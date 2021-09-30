United Nations Agency Promises Funds, Technical Assistance To Lebanon's New Cabinet

Days after Lebanon formed a new cabinet, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) has assured the country of providing necessary funds and technical assistance.

The announcement comes after ESCWA's executive secretary Rola Dashti visited Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on September 29. According to the Xinhua news agency, she has promised to provide economic expertise to Lebanon through ESCWA's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and donor countries.

"I visited Lebanese Prime Minister @Najib_Mikati to congratulate him on the government gaining confidence. At this critical stage, we promise to provide expertise to support decision-making, especially in evaluating various economic and social options," the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia executive secretary tweeted just after the meeting.

The United Nations official assured the Middle Eastern country to help in bringing reforms in the public as well as social sectors. "It is essential for Lebanon to benefit from loans to invest in infrastructure and in schemes that offer job possibilities for the youths in addition to strengthening the economy in different fields," Xinhua quoted Rola Dashti as saying.

Beirut formed a new cabinet earlier this month in the hope to start negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and unbar funding from the US in a view to save the country's economy. However, it would not be an easy road for the Prime Minister as the ESCWA, in its report, said that the poverty in Lebanon has increased multiple-fold as compared to last year.

Return of economic normalcy would not be a cakewalk for Lebanon PM

According to the new policy brief "Multidimensional Poverty in Lebanon: Painful Reality and Uncertain Prospects" published earlier this month, around 74% of the country's 68 lakh population are affected by poverty. The report said that 82% of the population lives in multidimensional poverty. It means a major chunk of the population cannot afford basic health, education and public utilities.

In order to deal with the situation, Rola Dashti appealed to the international community to make a social solidarity fund for the crisis-ridden country. Further, she asked the wealthier population, which accounts for nearly 10% of the total population, to contribute at least 1% of their net wealth in order to eradicate poverty.

(Image: @EscwaES/Twitter)