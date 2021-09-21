Lebanon's New Govt Led By Najib Mikati Wins Confidence Vote At Parliament

The new cabinet formed by Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati was supported by 85 confidence votes. The decision came on Monday in the session held in Beirut's UNESCO Palace amidst powercut. 117 members of parliament (MP) were present at the makeshift parliament building.

According to reports, Lebanese PM Mikati's win was secured after he vowed to resume bailout negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He also pledged to devise a host of reforms to restore the worst economic meltdown in the country followed by the Beirut Port blast last year and subsequent airstrikes between Israel and Lebanon. Although some 85 parliamentarians voted for PM Mikati's cabinet, 15 reportedly stood against the billionaire PM.

It is to be noted that Mikhati has been able to establish a full-fledged government in Lebanon after 13 months of severe political crisis. Just ahead of the final decisions on Monday, the billionaire PM also introduced his 9-page policy statement to the parliamentarians. As per the plans, around 24 ministers will be engaged in infrastructure and economic restructural reforms. They will also enact a host of other improvements to combat power outages, food, fuel, and medicine shortages issue and rampant corruption, and wasteful government spending, Al Jazeera reported.

"We will start with the IMF... This is not a choice, it is something we have to go through," Mikati said before the voting began.

As per Al Jazeera, the 9-page reform policy statement came after United Nations raised concerns about the catastrophic deterioration in the living conditions of the citizens since 2019. Additionally, Lebanon is also one of the top three countries with its economy on the brink of collapse, as per a World Bank report. Talking highly about the planned improvements, Mikati said in the Parliament, "abe government amounts to light a candle in this deep darkness and spark a torch of hope and determination that we are able to combine our sincerest efforts for this beloved country."

Fixes and Modifications

It is noteworthy that Lebanon needs a solid policy to restore its collapsing economy, which Mikati's failed to deliver. Also, the same is considered to be the gateway to initiate talks for IMF sanctions, The National News reported. Meanwhile, the newly formed government also faces a hugely disrupted balance due to the Iran-backed Hezbollah stronghold that successfully purchased a shipment of Iranian fuel to restore the electricity supply shortage in the country.

Image: AP (representative)