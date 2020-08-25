US State Secretary Arrives In Jerusalem To Close Historic UAE-Israel Peace Accord

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Israel after a recent peace deal was brokered between the United Arab Emirates and Jerusalem. In his capacity as the US Secretary of State, Pompeo is set to travel to four countries — Israel, Sudan, Bahrain and the UAE in his five-day visit from August 23-28 and push for further normalising the relationship between Israel and its neighbours.

The US State Department spokesperson said Pompeo will discuss ways to enhance ties between leaders in West Asia in an effort to capitalise on the monumental developments witnessed in the region through diplomatic relations and engagement that emerged after the announcement of Abraham Accords.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday, said, that his government would host Pompeo on Monday, and was confident that countries in the volatile and historically hostile region will also follow the UAE's lead and make peace with Israel.

"Peace for peace...peace from strength" doctrine, he said, was starting to bear fruit.

We are exploring now the possibility of combining our efforts. Joining in ways to find both a vaccine and other ways to alleviate this horrible disease. In this, as in any other field, we have no better friends than the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/WEuzrlrCiZ — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 24, 2020

US State Secretary's office tweeted photos from the welcome event where Netanyahu received Pompeo and some light moments from their discussion where both leaders addressed challenges in countering Iranian influence in the region.

Good to be in Israel again today with @IsraeliPM @Netanyahu. We discussed ways to address Iranian malign influence in the region, shared challenges the U.S. and Israel face, and the benefit of the Abraham Accords. As always, the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering. pic.twitter.com/fnTRKIrH3u — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 24, 2020

Over the next few days, Pompeo will meet Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his Council to discuss the continuation of US aid and exchange for the Islamic majority country's support in deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship.

In his next stop, he is expected to meet with Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and finally conclude his 5-day-4-country tour at UAE, where he will meet the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss the historic Abraham Accords agreement with Israel and other regional issues the country currently faces.

Significance of Abraham Accords

The agreement between Israel and the UAE which promises to normalise relations between the two countries includes ways to enhance partnership in the form of tourism, direct flights, scientific cooperation and, in time, establish full embassy-level diplomatic ties. Although the Emirates are unlikely to locate their embassies in Jerusalem, it is a remarkable step in the direction towards a more cordial future.

According to the Accord, although not spelt out specifically, it suggests that both countries will cooperate to protect, assist each other and fight against security threats, especially from Iraan and its proxies in the region.

If the deal is signed, UAE will be the third Arab country to sign the Abraham Accord after Egypt (1979) and Jordan (1994). However, it will be the first Persian Gulf country to sign a deal of this nature with Israel.

