Yemen: Saudi-led Airstrike Kills 7 Houthis In Taiz Province; Destroys Two Rebel Truck

A local military source disclosed that in an attack launched by the Saudi-led coalition on Sunday in Yemen's southeastern province of Taiz, seven Houthi fighters were killed. A military official stated that warplanes from the Saudi-led coalition targeted a convoy of the Houthi rebel group as it travelled in the western sections of Taiz, according to ANI. He also announced that the bombing in Taiz's Maqbanah region destroyed two rebel trucks and killed seven members of the group.

The airstrikes on numerous Houthi-held areas across the war-torn Arab country has increased and the Saudi-led coalition has yet to make a statement regarding the situation. In 2014, the Houthi militia took control of several northern provinces in Yemen and drove President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government out of the capital, Sanaa.

However, a Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in Yemen to back Hadi's government one year later in 2015. The Saudi-led coalition includes the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, and Sudan.

A senior military commander was killed by Houthis last week

Recently, last week, during confrontations between Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels invading the central city of Marib, senior military commander Major General Nasser al-Zubiani, was murdered on the front line in the Balaq mountain range, south of Marib, according to TRT World. At the time, Al-Zubiani was inspecting government soldiers and allied tribal fighters attempting to repel a Houthi invasion.

According to Middle East Eye, a pro-government fighter in Marib named Fawaz stated that the Houthi militia has been randomly sending militants in groups to the front lines, who only worry about advancing. They also have good weapons in hand, according to Fawaz. However, he also stated that despite Houthi's attempts, airstrikes are killing them in large numbers.

Airstrikes will kill them

According to Fawaz, although it is true that the Houthis have advanced, they will not be able to advance any further as the airstrikes will kill them if they try to attempt to do so. Fawaz also stated that the latest air attacks are playing a significant role in keeping the Houthis from advancing to Marib city, according to Middle East Eye. He also thanked the Saudi-led coalition for their help in the struggle, and hoped that the airstrikes continue to back up.

