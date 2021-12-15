Special Envoy Hans Grundberg Says Dialogue Required To End Yemen Crisis

Special Envoy Hans Grundberg stated that Yemen was on the verge of a new brutal war and called for "restraint, de-escalation, and dialogue" at the Security Council on Tuesday to end the conflict stating that even though all conflict parties express a desire for peace their focus remains on military options and that will not result in durable solutions. Grundberg voiced concern about the escalating use of artillery, missiles, and airstrikes, which endangers people, infrastructure, and services.

Grundberg stated that he had been communicating with Yemenis on how to reverse the present trajectory and begin a political process, as well as creating tight and trustworthy ties with regional states in order to advance peace talks. He also stated that as the conflict grew more intense a comprehensive strategy is required. Noting that fragmented solutions can only bring temporary assistance.

'Importance of coordinating international and regional support'

Grundberg emphasised the importance of coordinating international and regional support in order to build a Yemeni-owned and internationally-supported political process that will result in greater stability. According to UN News, he claims that the process should de-escalate violence, prevent further economic deterioration, and reduce the impact of the conflict on civilians while building consensus on a peaceful resolution to end the war sustainably, establish inclusive governance, and ensure Yemenis' civil, political, economic, and cultural rights. He asked the Council to help him create an inclusive, comprehensive framework for ultimately putting this war to an end.

Ramesh Rajasingham, who is Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator stated that humanitarian situations continue to deteriorate as a result of conflict and economic collapse, according to UN News. Since September, Houthi troops have displaced over 45,000 people in the city of Marib. Rajasingham also said that all parties must maintain their obligations under humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and to permit impartial humanitarian relief.

Millions rely on humanitarian help due to the freefalling economy

The UN representative also voiced concern that two UN staff employees detained by Houthi troops last month in Sana'a are still in captivity, despite leadership assurances that they would be released soon, according to UN News. Rajasingham stated that they demand quick access to the staff and the release of official information regarding the arrests. The deputy relief coordinator also stated that the main difficulty for Yemen's aid operations is the country's freefall economy, which has forced millions to rely on humanitarian help.