Miracle in Ruins: 18-Day-Old Baby Emerges Alive From Venezuela Quake Rubble, Heart-Wrenching Video Shows Reunion With Teary Dad

Venezuela: Amidst doom and despair, a heartwarming news has come from Venezuela, which is dealing with massive devastation following back-to-back earthquakes. In a miraculous incident, an 18-day-old baby was pulled alive from collapsed building rubble in La Guaira.

Notably, the baby is reported to have been rescued after being trapped for 32 hours.

A heartwarming video of the baby's reunion with their father has left the internet in tears. Rescue officials were cleaning and clothing the child after pulling them out of the ruins.

Thereafter, in a deeply emotional moment, the child was passed from one person to another amidst cheers, hooting and claps as everyone heaved a sign of relief upon seeing the newborn alive.

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Officials with big smiles on their faces were seen passing the child towards their father.

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