‘Moment We Feel Our…’: Pak Def Minister Khawaja Asif Made Threatening Comments Against India Over Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has issued a fresh military warning to India, stating that Islamabad is prepared to go to war if its water security is compromised. The statement highlights growing friction between the two nuclear-armed neighbors over the management of the Indus river system. The warning comes as Pakistan faces a severe, compounding water crisis. Tensions escalated nearly a year ago when New Delhi suspended the historic Indus Waters Treaty. India's decision followed a Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Islamabad Warns of Military Action

In an interview with ARY News, Asif made it clear that Pakistan views water as a core component of its defense strategy and would react aggressively to any perceived threats. “The moment we feel that our national security, and water is part of our national security, is being threatened, we will go to war against India. Definitely,” Asif stated.

The defense minister emphasized that Islamabad would not hesitate to take action if it detects India moving "at an alarming speed" to restrict, divert, or alter the natural flow of the rivers.

Sparked by Indian Policy Statements

Asif’s aggressive rhetoric follows recent comments from India’s Jal Shakti Minister, CR Patil. A video clip of Patil circulated recently, in which he suggested that India could completely halt the flow of Indus waters to Pakistan by June 2028. This potential deadline has triggered intense concern in Islamabad, further straining an already volatile relationship.

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The Collapse of a Decades-Old Treaty

The current diplomatic standoff traces back to the deadly Pahalgam assault. In the wake of the tragedy, India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, declaring that the pact would remain frozen until Pakistan completely halts its support for cross-border terrorism.

Originally brokered by the World Bank, the Indus Waters Treaty grants Pakistan control over roughly 80 percent of the Indus basin waters. Because Pakistan's economy relies heavily on agriculture, the river system serves as a critical lifeline for the nation, making the current dispute a high-stakes issue for both countries.

