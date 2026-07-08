Myanmar Assures Not To Permit Its Territory Against India's Security Interests: MHA

New Delhi: In the 23rd national-level meeting, Myanmar assured that its territory would not be permitted to be used against India's security interests.

In the meeting held on July 7-8 in New Delhi, the delegation from both India and Myanmar sides agreed to enhance "intelligence sharing" and operational coordination, and undertake capacity-building initiatives to address shared security challenges effectively.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the two sides reviewed the prevailing security situation along the India-Myanmar border and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability and security along the India-Myanmar border.

"Both sides underscored the importance of preventing the misuse of sovereign territory for activities inimical to their security interests. The Myanmar side assured that its territory would not be permitted to be used against India's security interests," mentions the statement.

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It further mentioned that “the two sides shared the importance of working closely towards the completion of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway.”

The two sides also expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the meeting and agreed to continue close engagement and cooperation on security matters among relevant agencies through existing bilateral mechanisms, regular exchanges, training programmes and implementation of mutually agreed decisions.

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The Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and the Myanmar delegation was led by Major General Min Thu, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

The meeting reaffirmed the importance attached by both countries to their longstanding friendship and close partnership and their shared commitment to further strengthen cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The Indian side underscored that Myanmar occupies an important place in India's Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) policies.

"The two sides held a comprehensive and constructive discussion on bilateral security cooperation and reviewed progress under bilateral dialogue mechanisms," said the MHA.

They further discussed cooperation in combating transnational crimes, including terrorism, insurgency, narcotics trafficking, arms smuggling, human trafficking, wildlife trafficking, cybercrime and other forms of organised crime.

The two sides also agreed to enhance intelligence sharing and operational coordination and undertake capacity-building initiatives to address shared security challenges effectively.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the meeting and agreed to continue close engagement and cooperation on security matters among relevant agencies through existing bilateral mechanisms, regular exchanges, training programmes and implementation of mutually agreed decisions.