Mysterious 'Batman Of Lagos de Moreno' Hunts Down Thieves, Writes 'Rat' On Their Faces & Leaves Them Duct-Taped To Poles

Jalisco: Gotham city in Mexico? A mysterious vigilante dubbed the 'Batman of Lagos de Moreno', who is apparently fed up with the police, has taken upon himself to catch motorcycle thieves in Mexico.

Operating at night, the anonymous figure tracks down suspects, subdues them, and duct-tapes them to lampposts. Unlike the fictional Batman, the self-styled Dark Knight’s methods are less high-tech gadgetry.

Modus Operandi

When the sun goes down, this mysterious figure hunts down suspected motorcycle thieves. Once a suspect is subdued, the vigilante duct-tapes them securely to a public utility pole or lamppost.

The ‘batman’ then writes "RATA" (Spanish for rat/thief) across their foreheads with thick, black marker and draw whiskers on their faces.

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The figure then leaves the stolen motorcycle directly in front of the tied-up suspect as evidence for the victim and the police. As per reports, some thieves also showed signs of beating.

Thieves Or Victims?

According to local reports, the police are preserntly treating the motorcycle thieves caught by the ‘batman’ as victims, not criminals.