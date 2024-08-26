Published 13:23 IST, August 26th 2024
Kim Jong-Un Supervises Test of ‘Suicide Drones,' Vows to Boost Military's War Readiness
Kim has been flaunting his growing military capabilities amid tensions with Washington and Seoul.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Photo shows an explosion after North Korea said a drone crashed into a target in a demonstration, as its leader Kim Jong Un was inspecting at an undisclosed location in North Korea. | Image: Korea News Service via AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
08:04 IST, August 26th 2024