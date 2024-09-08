sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:12 IST, September 8th 2024

Nationwide Demonstrations Ignite in France Over Prez Macron’s Appointment of New PM Barnier

In the southwestern city of Montauban, rally speaker told the crowd that “the people have been ignored”. Other protests took place is some 150 locations.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
07:12 IST, September 8th 2024