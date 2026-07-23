Nawaz Sharif Wants to Become Prime Minister of PoK, Calls It ‘My Second Home’

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has triggered a fresh wave of political debate after expressing his desire to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) if his party wins the region's upcoming elections. Addressing a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rally in Muzaffarabad earlier this week, Sharif described PoK as his "second home" and noted that his ancestors migrated from Kashmir. He stated that he would seek the top post if his party forms the local government.

"PoK is my second home. If PML-N forms the government here, I would like to become the Prime Minister of PoK," Sharif declared.

Elaborating on his plans during the campaign rally in the capital city, he added, “If my party wins, I will ask PM Shehbaz Sharif to make me the prime minister of Kashmir (PoK) so that I can personally oversee the region’s development."

Political Impact Ahead of Regional Elections

Sharif’s statements come as political campaigning intensifies across the region. As a three-time Prime Minister of Pakistan, he remains one of the country's most influential political figures, despite enduring numerous legal and political hurdles over the years.

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His remarks have polarized political circles in Pakistan. While supporters view the statement as a strong demonstration of commitment toward the region, critics have raised sharp questions about the ambition. Election observers expect these comments to serve as a central talking point as polling day draws near.

The upcoming PoK elections, scheduled to take place between July 27 and August 10, carry high stakes. The PML-N is facing direct political opposition from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), despite being allies at the federal government level. Major political parties are actively competing to consolidate their presence ahead of the vote.

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Escalating Unrest and Protests in PoK

Sharif’s pitch arrives at a tense moment for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which is currently experiencing widespread anti-government protests, violent clashes, and a heavy military crackdown. Unrest has gripped several major urban centers, including Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Mirpur, and Sudhnoti.

The public demonstrations are led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC). Protesters are demanding immediate economic relief, including:

Subsidized wheat distribution

Lower electricity tariffs

Financial royalties from local hydroelectric projects

An end to elite privileges and special allowances for government officials