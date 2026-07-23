CJP Ignoring Govt Calls For Talks? Party Announces Nationwide Protest On July 24 Despite Centre's Outreach

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called for a nationwide peaceful protest tomorrow (July 24) despite the Central government's assurance that it is ready to hold talks with the party.

This comes just hours after Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated that the government is prepared to hold discussions with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at either the residence or office of BJP President JP Nadda, emphasising that the administration remains open to dialogue.

"Wherever you want we can discuss, either at Nadda Ji's house or office," Singh said. He noted that the government has already reached out to the party four times. "Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution," Singh added.

‘Won’t Meet At Nadda's Residence': CJP

Following Jitendra Singh's appeal, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das stated that there won't be any further meetings at JP Nadda's residence.

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“Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that we can hold talks anywhere; then we have already made our suggestion. Come to Jantar Mantar or to a neutral venue like the Constitution Club of India. We will meet there," he added.

“I have not received any message from their side yet...They should contact us directly and discuss where to meet, when to meet, and how long the discussion will continue,” he furthe said.

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‘This Will Escalate’: Dipke

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke has issued an open warning to the government, saying, “Give Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If not, this will escalate.”

He also told protesters to “keep protesting” and not "lose courage: “Don't think nothing is happening just because you have been sitting here for days. Keep protesting. I have been here for 34 days with my fellow protesters. Do not lose courage.”

‘One Day, One Demand’

The CJP's call for nationwide protest comes with the slogan, “Every District. One Day. One Demand.” The party has also asked people to secure permission from local police before protesting, and to stop peacefully and not push barricades when they are stopped by police.

CJP has also issued a list of dos and don'ts for the protest:

Jantar Mantar Protest

The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been camping at the Jantar Mantar from June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

The movement drew heightened attention when it got support from famous environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who went on an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site. After 20+ days of fasting, he was forcibly moved to a hospital by police. He has written a letter to Union Minister JP Nadda, offering to end the strike if the government assures that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement.

He said, "Their only "offence" has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system."

Meanwhile, CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke has stressed that the “protest will not end until Dharmendra Pradhan is sacked by PM Modi”.

The protest turned violent on Monday (July 20) during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ movement when protesters refused to disperse and “violated prohibitory orders”, police said. During the scuffle, many protesters and police personnel suffered injuries.