Nepal Airlines Faces Massive Backlash Over Indian Map Blunder; Deletes Post, Issues Apology

State-owned carrier Nepal Airlines has been facing massive backlash after it shared a network map on social media that incorrectly depicted the entire Jammu and Kashmir region as part of Pakistan.

The now-deleted post quickly went viral for the serious misrepresentation of India’s territorial boundaries, drawing sharp criticism from netizens who flagged the depiction as an unacceptable error.

‘Cartographic Inaccuracy’: Airline Issues Apology, Deletes Post

Amid the growing outrage, Nepal Airlines issued a public apology and took down the controversial post. It also admitted the error and clarified that the map did not reflect its official stance.

“We sincerely apologize for error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. The map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines,” the airline said in its statement on X.

“We have immediately removed the post and are conducting an internal review to ensure our material meet the highest standards of accuracy,” the airline said in its statement on X. “We deeply value our strong relationships with out neighbours and friends in the regions and regret and offense the post has caused,” the post added.

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Apology Fails to Calm Storm: Netizens Bash ‘Irresponsible’ Error

The incident triggered widespread outrage online, with users sharply criticising the airline for what they termed a ‘grave mistake’ and ‘irresponsible handling’ of sensitive geopolitical boundaries.

Several users called out the airline for negligence, questioning how such a map could be approved and published by a national carrier. Others demanded accountability, stating that such errors go beyond oversight and reflect poorly on institutional credibility.

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