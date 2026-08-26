Nepal Flash Floods Death Toll Climbs to 46 as Hundreds Remain Missing

Kathmandu: The death toll from a devastating flash flood that tore through central Nepal on Wednesday has risen to at least 46, with nearly 500 people still missing, according to reports. Among those unaccounted for are 105 Indian nationals.

Security officials reportedly confirmed that 46 bodies have been recovered so far from the affected areas. The recoveries include 18 in Chitwan district, 16 in Dhading, 11 in Nuwakot and one in Rasuwa, reports said.

Nepal was hit by a severe and unprecedented flash flood on Wednesday, leading to loss of life, reports of missing persons and widespread damage to homes, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities and other infrastructure in affected areas, according to the Embassy of Nepal in India.

The flood originated in Tibet and surged down the Bhote Koshi River around 9 a.m. local time. It first struck the border districts of Rasuwa and Dhading before spreading downstream into Nuwakot and Chitwan. The powerful waters damaged at least four permanent bridges and several temporary ones, officials reported.

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Rescue and recovery operations continue as authorities work to locate the missing and assess the full extent of the destruction.