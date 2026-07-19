'Netanyahu Belongs in the Hague': NYC Mayor in Talks Over Whether to Arrest Israeli PM at Upcoming UN Summit

New York: The administration of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is assessing its legal options regarding the potential visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the United Nations General Assembly in September. The decision was confirmed by Mamdani during a conversation with The New York Times, where he stated that internal consultations are underway alongside the city's legal advisers to evaluate the specific boundaries of mayoral enforcement powers.

"Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that's what we will do, but we won't be writing our own laws to that end," Mamdani said, clarifying that he is currently maintaining "an active conversation" with the New York City Law Department to address the situation.

The New York City Mayor further underscored his sharp disapproval of the Israeli premier, asserting his belief that the foreign leader faces accountability on the global stage. "I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague," Mamdani stated, referencing the international judiciary. Pointing directly to the outstanding arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), he remarked, "He's a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court."

Contextualizing his strong stance, Mamdani noted that his perspective aligns with a significant segment of global public sentiment. "And what you will find is that is an opinion that is held by many, purely because of what his actions have wrought over these last many years," the mayor said.

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The mayor's remarks directly stem from recent actions taken by the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant. The judicial move follows allegations that the two senior figures committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during the course of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

Elaborating on the legal framework of the warrants, an official statement by the court indicated that there are reasonable grounds to believe that both leaders bear criminal responsibility for using starvation as a method of warfare. This charge is rooted in the systematic restriction of vital humanitarian supplies, including food, water, fuel, medicine, and electricity, entering the blockaded enclave. Furthermore, the warrants accuse the two officials of intentionally directing targeted attacks against civilian populations. They also face charges related to crimes against humanity, which encompass murder, persecution, and various other inhumane acts directly linked to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the region. The court noted that its formal findings and subsequent judicial actions are based on extensive evidence gathered by investigators through May 2024.