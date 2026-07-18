2 Detained After Late-Night Blast Rocks Residential Building in West Bengal's Rajarhat

New Delhi: A late-night explosion at a residential building in West Bengal's Rajarhat area left one person injured and damaged a portion of the structure, prompting a multi-agency investigation.

Police have detained two people for questioning, while efforts are underway to trace another suspect in connection with the incident.

The explosion occurred at a rented house in the Supari Bagan area of South Narayanpur, with teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the bomb disposal squad subsequently reaching the site as authorities began probing the circumstances surrounding the blast.

DCP Jyotirmoy Roy confirmed that two bombs had been recovered during the investigation but declined to reveal further details at this stage.

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"We have found two bombs. This incident is currently under investigation," Roy said.

Following the explosion, the area was secured as senior officers from the Bidhannagar Police, along with specialised teams, arrived at the spot to examine the site.

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