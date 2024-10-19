sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:29 IST, October 19th 2024

Netanyahu’s Private Residence in Caesarea Targeted by Drone From Lebanon: Report

A drone that exploded in Caesarea earlier today was reportedly aimed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence

Reported by: Digital Desk
Your Leaders Bringing You Closer to Abyss: Netanyahu's Message to Iranians
A drone that exploded in Caesarea earlier today was reportedly aimed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
12:51 IST, October 19th 2024