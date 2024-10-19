Published 13:29 IST, October 19th 2024
Netanyahu’s Private Residence in Caesarea Targeted by Drone From Lebanon: Report
A drone that exploded in Caesarea earlier today was reportedly aimed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A drone that exploded in Caesarea earlier today was reportedly aimed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:51 IST, October 19th 2024