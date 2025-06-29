Republic World
  Nitrogen Tank Explodes at Iran's Tabriz Refinery, Smoke Trails Seen After Blast

Updated 29 June 2025 at 23:30 IST

Nitrogen Tank Explodes at Iran’s Tabriz Refinery, Smoke Trails Seen After Blast

An explosion at the Tabriz refinery in Iran sent smoke trailing into the sky after a nitrogen tank reportedly blew up.

Reported by: Bhawana Gariya
Tabriz Oil Refining Company
Tabriz Oil Refining Company | Image: web

Tabriz: An explosion caused by a nitrogen tank at Iran’s Tabriz oil refinery led to a blast and rising smoke on Sunday, according to reports from Iranian state media.

Officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties occurred as a result of the incident, and refinery operations remain unaffected. The facility continues to function as normal.

The explosion was attributed to an accidental cause, with initial investigations pointing to a technical fault involving the nitrogen tank.

A local crisis management official stated that the explosions took place during the disposal and neutralization of unexploded Israeli ordnance in the area. 

In contrast, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attributed the blast to an incident that occurred while replacing the refinery’s nitrogen tank.

Situated in northwestern Iran, the Tabriz refinery is one of the country's key oil processing centers. It has a production capacity of roughly 110,000 barrels per day, supplying fuel and petrochemical inputs to several provinces across the region.

Authorities have not reported any environmental impact or disruption in supply as of now.

Published 29 June 2025 at 22:53 IST