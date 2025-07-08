No Extension of August 1 Deadline: Trump's Stern Tariff Warning To Trading Partners

United States President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to partner countries, confirming that the payment date for new tariffs is set for August 1, 2025. He emphasized that there will be no extension to this deadline.

In a post on his Truth Social handle, Trump stated, “As per letters sent to various countries yesterday, in addition to letters that will be sent today, tomorrow, and over the next short period of time, TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025. There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change.”

“In other words, all money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025 — no extensions will be granted. Thank you for your attention to this matter!,” he added.

President Trump announced new tariffs ranging from 25% to 40% on imports from 14 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Bangladesh, Thailand, and others, as part of efforts to address ongoing trade imbalances. The decision has escalated trade tensions between the U.S. and two of its key allies, raising concerns about potential impacts on global markets. The move is part of Trump's broader effort to address what he views as unfair trade deficits the U.S. maintains with these nations.

Alongside the announcement, Trump indicated that the U.S. is “close to making a deal with India,” expressing optimism about a potential “big, beautiful” trade agreement. Ongoing negotiations between the two countries have reportedly included mutual concessions, with India relaxing some protections for its farmers, while the U.S. pushes for broader market access.