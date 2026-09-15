'No Help Whatsoever': Trump Seeks Reimbursement from Nations for Securing Strait of Hormuz

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump on Monday insisted that nations benefiting from security in the Strait of Hormuz must reimburse Washington for protecting the vital oil transit corridor, alleging that foreign countries offered “no help whatsoever” amid hostilities with Iran.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump highlighted that petroleum shipments continue moving via the critical maritime route and contended that America ought to be compensated once the military confrontation concludes. “Oil is flowing through the Hormuz Strait. The Countries of the World, which have been no help to us whatsoever, should, and will, reimburse the United States of America when this SCAM Confligration is all over,” Trump wrote.

“We are doing it much more for others than we are for ourselves, and we have been for Generations!”, the US president added. Meanwhile, Tehran claims authority over the strategic waterway and enforces transit restrictions. Iranian representatives have maintained that ships must adhere to pathways and protocols established by Tehran, whereas Washington has dismissed Iran’s assertion of governance over the strait.

Trump’s call for financial reimbursement arrived while American forces pursued operations to maintain petroleum cargo transit through the passage. Trump has consistently framed the US military campaign against Iran as a triumph. He has asserted that Washington has already secured victory, dismantled Iran’s armed forces, and “obliterated” its nuclear programme, despite US defence officials expressing worries regarding diminished stockpiles and stretched naval assets.

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Furthermore, Trump attempted to deflect accountability for domestic inflation away from his administration, attributing higher expenses to former President Joe Biden. In an additional post, he wrote, “I hope everyone realises that price increases throughout America were caused by Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, not by “TRUMP.” Even Oil was higher under Biden than it is right now, and we prevented Iran from having a Nuclear Weapon!”

He claimed that fuel costs would “drop like a rock” upon the conclusion of the Iran conflict, which he anticipates shortly. Earlier on Monday, Trump noted that Tehran appeared interested in diplomatic dialogue. “The failing Nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly. I will determine whether or not the USA will choose to engage - The concept of which we are open to,” Trump wrote.