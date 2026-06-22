'Not Good': Trump Slams NATO, Italian PM For Not Being Involved To Eliminate Iran's 'Nuclear Threat'

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) criticised NATO members and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for not joining efforts against what he described as Iran's "very serious Nuclear Threat," accusing allies of failing to support the United States despite decades of American security commitments.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed frustration over the reluctance of some US allies to become directly involved in efforts aimed at countering Iran, particularly targeting the Italian Prime Minister, whose relationship with the US President has soured in recent days following their meeting at the 52nd G7 Summit in France.

"After spending Trillions of Dollars on NATO, Italy, and its Prime Minister, wouldn't even think of becoming involved with the Islamic Republic of Iran and their very serious Nuclear Threat. For decades, we defend them, when tested, they are not there to defend us, and the rest of the World. Not good!" the post read.

Under Article 5 of the NATO treaty, member states agree that an attack on any one member is considered an attack on all, and they commit to take collective action in response to such an armed attack.

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The remarks come as the first round of technical talks between the United States and Iran in Switzerland, as part of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU), concluded with discussions on maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon, ensuring the continued opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and addressing key aspects of a potential nuclear agreement.

The US President has repeatedly called for greater burden-sharing among NATO members and has often criticised allies whom he believes rely excessively on American military and security commitments.

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Trump targeting the Italian Prime Minister comes after Meloni dismissed the US President's criticisms as "constant, unprovoked attacks" after he alleged that Meloni "begged" for a photo-op duirng the G7 summit and criticised her foreign policy decisions.

In a post on Instagram, Meloni explicitly rejected Trump's claims about her domestic popularity and her reliance on his friendship, affirming her commitment to defending Italy's interests.

"President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless. As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you. My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy's national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done," she wrote.

This exchange follows the earlier accusations from Trump, who claimed that Meloni sought to be "friends again" after the US military defeat of Iran solely to "get her numbers up."

Trump also reiterated his earlier claim that the Italian Prime Minister repeatedly sought a photograph with him during the recent G7 summit.