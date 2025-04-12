NYC Helicopter Crash: FAA Records Reveal HUGE Maintenance Issue in Chopper That Broke Midair, Plunged into River Killing 6

New York: A probe is underway in the NYC helicopter crash that killed all 6 passengers on board and as divers search for its missing parts, the FAA records have revealed a huge maintenance issue in the chopper, that was reported a few months ago.

Was this maintenance issue one of the key reasons for the helicopter breaking apart midair and plunging into the Hudson River? Here's what we know so far…

NYC Helicopter Crash: Huge Maintenance Issue REVEALED, Was It Responsible for Tragedy?

According to the records of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the helicopter experienced a maintenance issue in September related to its transmission assembly. A report in the agency’s Service Difficulty Reporting System noted the presence of metal particles in the oil, an indicator of component wear.

The FAA records further revealed that a transmission bearing was deteriorating, showing signs of flaking. The aircraft, a Bell 206 LongRanger IV manufactured in 2004, had accumulated 12,728 flight hours at the time of the incident.

While no conclusion has been reached, but since the chopper was wearing and a maintenance issue was brought up a few months ago, it could have played a role in the tragic accident that killed six people including three children.

Divers Look for Missing Parts of Helicopter That Broke Midair, Plunged in River Hudson

On Friday, divers equipped with sonar technology searched for crucial components of a sightseeing helicopter that disintegrated midair before crashing into the Hudson River between Manhattan and New Jersey. According to Jennifer Homendy, Chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, major parts of the aircraft, including the main and tail rotors, the main transmission, the roof section, and the tail assembly, were still unaccounted for a day after the accident.

She refrained from offering any theories about the cause, stating, “We’re considering every possibility. Nothing is being ruled out. Our process is methodical and thorough, and it's far too early to draw conclusions.”

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the main rotor separate and spin away from the helicopter, while videos captured by onlookers showed fragments of the aircraft falling through the air. Homendy emphasized that the investigation was in its early stages, with the NTSB just beginning to examine the debris, flight records, and other relevant data.

Hudson River Helicopter Crash: 6 Including Three Children Killed