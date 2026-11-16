Oil Tanker Catches Fire After Hitting Naval Mine in Hormuz, Says Iranian Navy

Tehran: An oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Navy said, alleging that the vessel was operating in a restricted maritime zone with its navigation systems switched off. According to Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Iranian Navy's Public Relations department said that the tanker was travelling through a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz and had switched off its navigation systems.

"The offending tanker, which was travelling in the restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz, had turned off its navigation systems," the Navy's Public Relations department said, according to IRIB. Issuing a warning to shipping operators, the Iranian Navy said that vessels entering restricted maritime areas without coordination with the country's armed forces could face similar consequences.

"The result of any illegal movement, without coordination with the armed forces and against regulations, is encountering mines and fires," the statement added. The latest incident comes after Iranian naval forces reported that three oil tankers had exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines in and around the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

According to IRIB, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said two oil tankers attempting to transit the strategically important waterway without authorisation had hit naval mines and caught fire. In its statement, the IRGC Navy alleged that the vessels were secretly attempting to navigate the strait with their navigation and automatic identification systems switched off.

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"An hour ago, two offending oil tankers, which were secretly attempting to transit the unauthorised Strait of Hormuz with their navigation and automatic identification systems turned off, exploded and caught fire after hitting naval mines," the IRGC Navy said, as reported by IRIB.

The force further claimed that two other tankers attempting to pass through the waterway turned back after receiving warnings from its Naval Traffic Control Centre. "After the explosion of these two tankers, two other tankers that were attempting to secretly pass through the Strait of Hormuz heeded warnings from the IRGC's Naval Traffic Control Centre and returned to the waters of the Persian Gulf," the statement said.

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Separately, the Armed Forces Navy had also reported an oil tanker catching fire after striking a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz. According to its Public Relations department, the vessel was operating in what it described as an unsafe and prohibited area despite previous warnings, while its tracking and identification systems were switched off.