Omani Flydubai Co-Pilot To Be Handed Over To UAE After Saudi Probe; Terror Link Under Scanner

New Delhi: The Omani co-pilot accused of attacking the captain of a Flydubai flight and allegedly attempting to crash the aircraft will be handed over to the United Arab Emirates after Saudi Arabia completes its initial investigation, according to an Israeli official.

The development comes a day after Flydubai Flight FZ1073, operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an altercation in the cockpit. The aircraft landed safely at Tabuk Airport after crew members and passengers intervened during the incident.

Saudi Arabia To Conduct Initial Probe

According to the Israeli official, Saudi Arabia will conduct the initial investigation into the Omani pilot. The suspect is currently in Saudi custody and is being questioned as authorities seek to establish what happened aboard the aircraft.

Once the Saudi investigation is completed, the pilot will be handed over to the UAE, where authorities will conduct a separate investigation. Israel expects the Emirati probe to produce more significant findings, the official said.

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The UAE has already initiated its own investigation into the incident. Attorney-General Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi ordered the formation of a specialised Public Prosecution team to investigate the circumstances, causes and motives surrounding the incident.

UAE Probe To Examine Possible Terror Link

The UAE investigation will examine whether the incident was connected to terrorist activity, whether it was planned in advance and whether the alleged attack was directed or coordinated by others.

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The UAE's official statement said investigators would gather information and evidence to establish the facts and determine the circumstances and motives behind the incident. Authorities have also been asked to determine whether there was any connection to a terrorist purpose or prior planning.

The investigation comes amid questions over whether the cockpit attack was an isolated act or part of a broader plot. However, authorities have not established a motive, and the UAE Attorney-General has urged the public to avoid speculation or circulating unverified information while the investigation remains underway.

Israel May Participate In Investigation

The incident has also prompted Israel to examine aviation security procedures surrounding flights arriving in the country. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel could participate in the investigation, while stressing that it was too early to determine whether Iran had any involvement.

For now, the investigation remains focused on establishing the exact sequence of events inside the cockpit, the motive behind the alleged attack and whether the incident involved any prior planning or external direction.