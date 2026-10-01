Gujarat Govt To Honour Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar With 'Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award', Rs 25 Lakh Reward

New Delhi: The Gujarat government has announced that Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar will be honoured with the ‘Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award’ for his courage during the September 30 incident aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, where he was seriously injured during an alleged attack in the cockpit but helped avert a major tragedy.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the state honour on Thursday, praising Machchhar for his actions that helped ensure the safety of those aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073. The government has also announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for the pilot, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed.

Patel said Machchhar, who is of Gujarati origin, had brought pride to Gujarat and the country through his courage. The Chief Minister said the pilot continued to act despite being injured and helped save the lives of the passengers on board.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also announced the award, saying Gujarat would honour Machchhar for his bravery during the incident.

Advertisement

Captain Injured In Cockpit Attack

Machchhar was commanding Flydubai flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30. The aircraft had 174 passengers, including 27 children, on board.

During the flight, Machchhar was allegedly attacked by the co-pilot inside the cockpit. The aircraft subsequently experienced a sharp descent and was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Advertisement

Despite suffering injuries and bleeding, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to enter and help restrain the alleged attacker.

Two passengers then assisted in taking control of the aircraft before it was safely landed at Tabuk. The circumstances surrounding the cockpit confrontation and the motive behind the alleged attack remain under investigation.

Flydubai has confirmed that an altercation took place in the flight deck and that the incident is being investigated.

Pilot Airlifted To Dubai For Further Treatment

Machchhar was taken to a hospital in Tabuk following the incident and has been reported to be in stable condition.

The pilot has more than 13 years of commercial aviation experience and nearly 9,750 flying hours. He joined Flydubai as a captain in June 2022 after spending more than 11 years with SpiceJet, where he served as a commander and line training captain.

The Gujarat government said prayers were also being offered for Machchhar's recovery.

At the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, a special Mahapuja and an Ayushya Mantra Jaap Anushthan were held on Thursday seeking his speedy recovery and long life. An uninterrupted Mahamrityunjaya Mantra chanting ritual was also started at the temple.

Patel said the prayers at Somnath were being joined by people across Gujarat and the country and prayed for Machchhar's speedy and complete recovery.

PM Modi, Netanyahu Praise Captain's Courage

Machchhar's actions during the emergency have drawn praise from leaders in India and Israel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Machchhar's family and praised the injured pilot's courage. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also publicly commended Machchhar's actions.

The Gujarat government's decision to confer the Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award comes amid the widespread recognition of the pilot's role in helping prevent a potentially serious incident aboard the flight.

The state government is expected to formally honour Machchhar with the award following his recovery.