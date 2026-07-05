'One Shot Away, Thought People Hated Him...': Trump As Khamenei's Funeral Draws Thousands, Iran Hits Back

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran’s political establishment, boasting that the U.S. military could eliminate the country’s remaining leadership with "one shot" as they gather for the multi-day funeral of the late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a recent interview with Axios, Trump revealed that while the U.S. has the tactical capability to wipe out the entire gathering of Iranian officials, he has chosen to hold fire to keep diplomatic options alive.

"They are all there," Trump told Axios, referencing the funeral gatherings. "One shot and we can take them all out, but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with... They are begging to make a deal."

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran for 36 years, passed away on February 28, the very day the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, igniting a broader war across the Middle East.

Advertisement

While Islamic jurisprudence typically requires a burial to take place within 24 hours, Iran made a rare exception due to the ongoing state of war.

Speculation over the timeline had been building since March, culminating in Tehran’s highly calculated decision to begin the funeral rituals on July 4, the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence.

Advertisement

The state rites are scheduled to move to the holy city of Qom on July 7, before concluding on July 9 with Khamenei’s burial in his northeastern hometown of Mashhad.

Millions of Iranians have flooded the streets, turning the procession into one of the most closely watched global events of the year.

'Maybe It's Fake Tears'

Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, were seen weeping openly during the initial farewell ceremonies.

When questioned about the displays of grief, Trump expressed shock, telling reporters he believed the public sentiment toward the late leader was entirely different.

"I was surprised to see some Iranians crying at the funeral," Trump remarked. "I thought people hated him. Maybe it's fake tears."

Trump further emphasised that the U.S. had voluntarily paused its military campaign of goodwill. "We beat Venezuela in one day, and we knocked the hell out of Iran; they're dying to settle," Trump asserted. "We gave them a week off for a funeral because we're nice."

According to the U.S. President, both Washington and Tehran have agreed to a temporary "week-off" of hostilities until the funeral ceremonies conclude, during which neither side will launch attacks.

Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, will not be attending his father's public funeral ceremonies due to security reasons.

According to Ayatollah Hakim Elahi, Mojtaba’s representative in India, this decision was made because intense Israeli surveillance and explicit security threats have made the new leader's public appearance dangerous.