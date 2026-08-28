'Ongoing Efforts to De-Escalate Tensions': Qatar PM Meets Iran President Pezeshkian in Tehran

Tehran: Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Thursday as Doha stepped up diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating regional tensions and creating conditions for dialogue.

The Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a post on X, said the two sides discussed “regional developments, their impact on security and stability, and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and foster a conducive environment for dialogue.” In a post on X, it said, "HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Thursday in Tehran with HE President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Masoud Pezeshkian. During the meeting, the two sides discussed regional developments, their impact on security and stability, and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and foster a conducive environment for dialogue."

The meeting came during Qatar PM's visit to Tehran, where he also held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior Iranian officials amid efforts by regional countries to revive diplomacy. According to the Iranian President's official press release, Pezeshkian said Iran and Qatar remained "two countries of friends and brothers" despite what he called recent "bitter events" and said the issues between the two countries could be resolved through understanding.

"Some events occurred that were unacceptable, but we still believe that Iran and Qatar are two countries of friends and brothers and that the issues that have arisen can be resolved through understanding," Pezeshkian said. Pezeshkian also said Iran was not seeking war or an expansion of the conflict and called for the implementation of previous understandings through dialogue.

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"Logic dictates that the implementation of the memorandum of understanding be resumed in the same manner as before and that issues be resolved through dialogue," he said. The Iranian President also appreciated Qatar's efforts, along with those of Pakistan and Oman, to promote peace and stability in the region. During the meeting, the Qatari PM said Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani considered Pezeshkian "as a brother" and stressed that deep and sincere respect remained between Qatar and Iran despite recent developments.

The Qatari Prime Minister said Doha sought to restore regional stability and was ready to expand cooperation with Iran. He also said consultations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were continuing to create the necessary conditions for the return of stability. "The language of force and threats is not a solution, and stability, security, and economic peace must be restored to the region through diplomacy, rationality, and logic," Al Thani said, according to the Iranian presidential press release.

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The Qatar-Iran discussions come amid a broader diplomatic push over the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier on Thursday, Al Thani and Araghchi discussed a proposed framework involving a temporary joint navigational corridor through the strait and possible cooperation to clear mines from the waterway. Qatar has also stressed the importance of freedom of navigation and continued diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.

However, Washington has said there are currently no negotiations between the United States and Iran. Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Thursday, “No negotiations are happening right now, and this will continue until the president feels that maybe they come to the table in a meaningful way. We have not seen that yet.”

Leavitt said the US was focused on economic pressure against Iran under what the White House has termed "Operation Economic Outcast", while President Donald Trump continued to retain "all options" on the table. "We've had Operation Epic Fury to destroy their military. Now we have Operation Economic Outcast to destroy their economy," Leavitt said.

Earlier on Wednesday, United States President Donald Trump said he has no fixed timeline for Iran to return to the negotiating table to end the conflict with Washington, telling Al Jazeera that he is "not in a hurry" for talks to resume. "I have no schedule, none. I'm not in a hurry. I have no schedule at all," Trump told Al Jazeera when asked how much time he was giving Iran to return to negotiations.