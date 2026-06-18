'Our Missiles Are Meant To Be Fired, Not Negotiated Over': Iran Draws Red Lines After US Deal; No Geneva Signing Ceremony

New Delhi: Hours after Iran and the United States formally finalized a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending hostilities and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Iran struck a defiant tone, insisting that its missile programme remains non-negotiable despite the breakthrough agreement.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei declared that Tehran's defensive capabilities would not be part of any future negotiations, saying, "Our missiles are meant to be fired, not negotiated over. Our missiles don't even like being talked about."

Baghaei stressed that Iran's missile programme and overall defence capabilities would not be discussed "in any process, with any party," even as the two sides begin a 60-day negotiation process under the newly signed MoU.

The spokesperson also rejected any proposal to transfer Iran's enriched nuclear material outside the country, calling it "unacceptable." While acknowledging that diluting enriched uranium had been presented as one possible option, he said it was only intended to keep diplomatic avenues open.

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Baghaei confirmed that the memorandum had been signed in both Persian and English to avoid any future disputes over interpretation. He added that the document had been digitally signed by the presidents of both countries, eliminating the need for the previously planned signing event in Geneva or Switzerland.

"Up to this moment, there had been plans for the negotiating teams to attend in Geneva or Brussels, but the signing of the memorandum will be done digitally, and no signing ceremony will be held in Switzerland," he said.

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According to Baghaei, the agreement requires the United States not to expand its military presence in the region or impose new sanctions during the 60-day negotiation period, warning that any such move would constitute a violation of the MoU.

He also said the process of lifting sanctions on Iran's oil sector begins immediately and will continue throughout the negotiations. Tehran, he added, expects unrestricted access to its frozen assets and said Washington has committed to removing obstacles preventing their use.

On regional security, Baghaei warned that continued Israeli military operations in Lebanon would be viewed as a breach of the understanding, asserting that the United States bears responsibility for ensuring Israel respects Washington's commitments under the agreement.

Ending on a note of defiance, the Iranian spokesperson declared, "Our enemies have inflicted harm on us... But a wounded lion remains a lion."