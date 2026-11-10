Over 2,000 Students, Teachers Face Political Persecution Across 229 Institutions In Bangladesh: Rights Group

Paris: At least 2,051 students, teachers and academics across Bangladesh have faced alleged politically motivated persecution at 229 higher education institutions between August 2024 and October 2026, according to a report released by an international human rights organisation on Tuesday.

The report by Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) documented cases involving 1,569 students and 482 teachers and academics, raising concerns over academic freedom and alleged human rights violations in the country's higher education sector.

Titled 'Persecution of Teachers and Students in Bangladesh's Higher Education Sector: Academic Exclusion, Coercion and the Struggle for Justice and Accountability', the report highlighted what it described as a pattern of politically motivated targeting, intimidation and discrimination within universities and other higher education institutions.

The rights organisation said those affected were allegedly targeted because of their political affiliations with the Bangladesh Awami League and its affiliated organisations, including the party's student wing, Chhatra League. Some individuals were also reportedly targeted because of their actual or perceived sexual orientation.

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According to the report, the violations included academic exclusion, politically motivated disciplinary action, physical assaults, intimidation and criminal proceedings. It also documented restrictions on examinations, forced resignations, expulsion from residential facilities and discrimination based on personal identity.

The report specifically highlighted cases in which students were allegedly prevented from accessing university campuses, residential accommodation and examinations. Teachers and academics, meanwhile, faced professional boycotts, disciplinary proceedings, criminal allegations and pressure to resign from their positions.

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One of the key concerns raised by JMBF was the alleged targeting of individuals based on their actual or perceived political opinions, particularly those associated with the Awami League and Chhatra League.

JMBF Calls For End To Political Persecution

JMBF Founder President Shahanur Islam expressed concern over the findings, saying universities should remain centres of knowledge, freedom and critical thinking rather than becoming places of political revenge, intimidation and discrimination.

He said thousands of students and teachers had allegedly faced persecution because of their actual or perceived political affiliations or personal identities.

"No student should lose the right to education because of political identity, and no teacher should lose their livelihood for holding a different political opinion," Islam said.

He further stressed that political affiliation should not be treated as a crime and that academic freedom should be protected.

The organisation urged Bangladeshi authorities to immediately end politically motivated academic exclusion, intimidation, violence and discriminatory disciplinary measures.

It also called for ensuring safe and unrestricted access to education, examinations, university campuses and residential facilities for all eligible students.

Warning about the wider implications, JMBF said the alleged persecution could have consequences beyond the individuals directly affected. Interrupted education, damaged professional careers, weakened institutional independence and an atmosphere of fear could threaten the credibility and future of Bangladesh's higher education system.