Over 4,400 Rescued,15,000 Security Personnel Deployed as Nepal Mobilises Massive Flood Relief Op: PM Balen Shah

Kathmandu: Addressing the nation on Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Balen Shah reaffirmed the state's absolute commitment to reaching every disaster-affected citizen.

Highlighting a massive mobilisation across the flooded Bhote Koshi-Trishuli corridor and surrounding regions, PM Shah, in a Facebook post, detailed extensive rescue achievements and emergency response operations.

Security agencies, local administrations, health teams, and international partners have unified operations to expedite search, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts.

A total of 15,431 security personnel, including 6,755 from the Nepali Army, 4,473 from Nepal Police, and 4,203 from the Armed Police Force Nepal, are actively conducting search and rescue missions.

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"A total of 15,431 security personnel have been deployed for search and rescue operations. This includes 4,473 from Nepal Police, 6,755 from the Nepali Army, and 4,203 from the Armed Police Force Nepal, active in affected areas including Rasuwa and the Bhote Koshi-Trishuli corridor," Shah said.

Operational teams have successfully rescued 4,451 individuals, including 191 workers pulled from trapped hydropower tunnels and 517 rescued through 99 helicopter shuttle flights across Dhunche, Trishuli, Timure, and Syabrubesi.

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"So far, 4,451 people have been rescued. This includes 191 individuals rescued from hydropower tunnels and 517 rescued via today's air rescue operations. Sixteen helicopters from the Nepali Army and the private sector are continuously conducting shuttle flights in areas like Dhunche, Trishuli, Timure, and Syabrubesi, completing 99 flights so far," Shah said.

Specialised teams are focusing heavily on rescuing trapped workers at the Upper Trishuli Hydropower Project, Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Station, and other vulnerable tunnel sites.

Authorities have rescued and identified 129 foreign tourists and citizens, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs running a dedicated Emergency Control Room.

Alternate routes have reconnected Rasuwa to Kathmandu for light vehicles, key highways like Kathmandu-Mugling are operational for one-way traffic, and formal requests have been initiated for ten 70-meter Bailey bridges from India and China.

"Continuous coordination is ongoing with India, China, and international partners regarding necessary rescue and relief support. Helicopter deployments are optimised based on flight safety, geographical access, and real ground needs," he said.

NPR 67.5 million has been disbursed across 15 affected local levels. Over NPR 1.9 billion flooded into the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund in 36 hours, complemented by a donation of one month's salary from all Cabinet members.

"More than NPR 1.9 billion was collected in the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund in the last 36 hours. A Business Recovery Package is being prepared, while one month's salary of the Prime Minister and Cabinet members is being contributed to the fund," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that security forces, health institutions, the Red Cross, Nepal Scouts, volunteer organisations, the private sector and development partners are working together in an integrated manner.

He said special coordination is underway for the rescue and identification of foreign citizens. So far, 129 foreign tourists have been rescued and identified. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is operating an Emergency Control Room to coordinate with embassies and families.

"Early warnings and relocation preparations are active in high-risk zones, with citizens urged to move to safer locations. Over 200,000 SMS alerts have been issued," the Prime Minister said.

Nepal's Home Minister is personally present in the affected districts to lead and coordinate operations directly with security agencies, local administration and local levels, Shah said, adding that work to restore road networks has also been expedited.

The Nepalese Prime Minister said four KUKL water tankers have been deployed in Nuwakot, alongside 900 kg of bleaching powder to ensure safe drinking water.

Fuel reserves in Nuwakot at the Bhairabi, Suryamati and Panchakanya oil stores stand at 41,000 litres of diesel and 24,000 litres of petrol, while 17,000 litres of aviation fuel have been dispatched.

He said that the health Emergency Operation Centre is active, with six hospitals placed on standby. Medical teams from Bir Hospital, National Trauma Centre, Dhulikhel Hospital and other institutions have been deployed.

Emergency health supplies targeting at least 5,000 people, tents, disease surveillance and maternal and child health services are being maintained.

Informing that, "Telecommunication Recovery: Telecommunication services have been restored at 145 out of 198 affected tower sites, including 82 of 120 NTC sites and 63 of 78 Ncell sites. Technical teams and power sources are being deployed to restore services at the remaining sites," he added.

The Nepalese Prime Minister added, “Electricity has been restored to nearly 90 per cent of Nuwakot, while work is actively underway to restore power in Dhunche.”