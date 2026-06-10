Pakistan Army Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes Near Muzaffarabad After Take Off, 21 Killed

A Pakistan Army Aviation Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Muzaffarabad on Wednesday morning, shortly after taking off from a military base.

According to an official statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, the crash was caused by a sudden technical fault.

Technical fault shortly after take-off

The military helicopter was on a routine flight when it encountered mechanical issues almost immediately after departure. Pilots attempted to navigate the aircraft safely but were unable to maintain control, leading to the crash in the vicinity of Muzaffarabad, the capital city of PoK.

Emergency rescue teams and military personnel were immediately dispatched to the crash site to secure the area and initiate recovery operations.

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Investigation underway

The Mi-17, a Russian-designed transport helicopter extensively used by the Pakistan Army for logistics, transport, and rescue operations, has a history of heavy deployment in the region's rugged terrain.

The ISPR stated that a high-level board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the exact nature of the technical malfunction that led to the accident. Further details regarding casualties or the condition of the crew members on board are currently awaited as rescue operations continue at the site.

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Tension in PoK continues

The region around Muzaffarabad has already been tense due to recent local turmoil, specifically the violent clashes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that resulted in what local human rights groups and international media described as a civilian massacre.