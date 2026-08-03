Pakistan Blocks Al Jazeera Website, Tightens Rules for Foreign Media Amid Kashmir Unrest

Pakistan has restricted access to Al Jazeera's website inside the country, along with several other news websites, after the channel's coverage of ongoing unrest and elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The move has raised fresh concerns about press freedom in the region.

What Is Happening

Users across Pakistan have reported that they cannot open Al Jazeera's website. Screenshots shared online show error messages such as "connection reset" and "network connection was lost" when people try to load the site. Along with Al Jazeera, several local and regional news websites are also said to be affected.

There has been no official statement from the Pakistani government confirming that it has blocked these websites. However, the timing has led many to link the restrictions to recent reporting on protests and a security crackdown in the region.

Why Tensions Are High

The restrictions come during a tense period in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The region recently held elections, and voting was disrupted in several areas due to protests and road blockades.

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Local groups say that protests and unrest in the region have caused a large number of deaths since June. A civilian rights body linked to the protests has also shared visuals that appear to show security personnel using force against unarmed people, though this has not been independently confirmed.

An international human rights organisation has asked the authorities to stop using force against protesters, restore communication services in the region, and hold anyone responsible for wrongdoing accountable.

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Government's Response to Al Jazeera

Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has openly criticised Al Jazeera's reporting. In a statement posted on its official social media account, the ministry said the channel had reported only from a few selected polling stations in Muzaffarabad and used specific timings and prepared statements from certain individuals to give a one-sided picture of the election.

The ministry described this as poor-quality journalism and claimed it was an attempt by outside forces to question the fairness of the election and the choice made by voters in the region.

New Rules for Foreign Journalists

Alongside the restrictions on Al Jazeera, Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also issued new guidelines for foreign media working in the country. Under these rules, international journalists and media staff will need special permission, called a No Objection Certificate (NOC), if they want to report from places other than the three major cities of Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.

This means that for regions like AJK, where the current unrest is taking place, foreign reporters would need to first get approval from the government before travelling there for coverage.