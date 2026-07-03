Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar's Grandson Arrested For Kidnapping, Rape Of Two Foreign Women

New Delhi: A major controversy has erupted in Pakistan after four men, including Muhammad Raza Dar - identified by Pakistani media as the grandson of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar - were arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping, gang rape and extortion of two foreign women in Lahore.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Lahore Police, the victims - one a French national and the other from Venezuela - had first met Muhammad Raza Dar in Singapore in October 2025. Investigators said the women were later invited to Pakistan, with Dar allegedly arranging their visas.

Police alleged that after arriving in Pakistan, the two women were abducted on June 29 and taken to an abandoned house in Lahore, where they were held captive by five accused.

The FIR alleges that the women were robbed of their cash, subjected to repeated sexual assault, physically assaulted and threatened with death. The complaint further claims the accused demanded additional ransom and threatened to sell the victims' organs if their demands were not met.

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Lahore Police have registered a case against five men. Police official Muhammad Shehzad said four suspects, including Muhammad Raza Dar, have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the fifth accused.

The high-profile case has triggered political controversy in Pakistan due to Muhammad Raza Dar's reported family links to Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N). Pakistani media reports also highlighted that Dar's family is closely linked to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, with his son married into the Sharif family.

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The case has drawn widespread attention in Pakistan, with demands for a fair and transparent investigation given the alleged involvement of a close relative of one of the country's most senior government leaders.