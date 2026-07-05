Pakistan Deputy PM's Grandson In Fresh Trouble As Gang-Rape Victim Alleges Crypto Extortion, $100,000 Ransom Demand

New Delhi: The investigation into the sensational alleged kidnapping and gang rape of two foreign women in Pakistan has taken a dramatic turn, with investigators probing a possible cryptocurrency-linked extortion racket involving a relative of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar.

According to media reports, one of the victims has alleged that the accused demanded access to her cryptocurrency holdings and sought a $100,000 ransom in exchange for releasing the women.

The victim claimed the captors repeatedly pressured her to reveal passwords to her crypto wallets before subjecting her to sexual assault during captivity.

Among the four accused remanded to five days of police custody is Muhammad Raza Dar, identified by police sources as the grandson of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. The allegations have triggered political controversy in Pakistan due to the high-profile family connection.

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Investigators are now examining whether a multi-million-dollar cryptocurrency dispute was the motive behind the alleged abduction. Police are analysing digital evidence, cryptocurrency transactions and communication records to determine whether the victims were specifically targeted for their crypto assets.

The case came to light after the two foreign women alleged they were abducted, held captive, assaulted and threatened unless they surrendered access to their cryptocurrency accounts. The victim has claimed the accused demanded $100,000 for their release while also attempting to force disclosure of digital wallet credentials.

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According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Lahore Police, the victims - one a French national and the other from Venezuela - had first met Muhammad Raza Dar in Singapore in October 2025. Investigators said the women were later invited to Pakistan, with Dar allegedly arranging their visas.

Police alleged that after arriving in Pakistan, the two women were abducted on June 29 and taken to an abandoned house in Lahore, where they were held captive by five accused.

A Lahore court has remanded all four accused to police custody to allow investigators to examine the crypto angle, collect forensic evidence and question the suspects. Reports indicate the victims have since left Pakistan, a development that could complicate the prosecution as investigators continue gathering evidence.