PoK Unrest Deepens: Pakistan Forces Open Fire on Women Protesters in Kotli; 40 Killed in Four Days

New Delhi: Tensions have escalated sharply in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) after Pakistani security forces allegedly opened fire on civilians, including women protesters, during demonstrations in Kotli. According to claims made by protest leaders, at least 40 people have been killed over the last four days as unrest spreads across the region.

Fresh clashes erupted at Abshar Chowk in Kotli, where Pakistani security forces reportedly resorted to direct firing on protesters as crowds continued their march demanding freedom. Videos circulating from the area purportedly show women participating in the protests and confrontations with security personnel.

Women Lead Protest, Accuse Pakistan Forces of Brutality

The demonstrations witnessed a significant participation of women, who marched through Kotli demanding independence and accusing Pakistani security forces of carrying out repression in the region.

Protesters also alleged that women were manhandled by Pakistani personnel during the crackdown. They accused the Pakistan Army of using excessive force against unarmed civilians and claimed the security establishment was responsible for creating fear in the region.

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Protest Leaders Reject 'Armed Protest' Allegations

Addressing the allegations made by Pakistani authorities that the demonstrators were armed "mujahideen", protest leader Sardar Aman Khan rejected the claims, asserting that the protesters were peaceful.

He maintained that the armed individuals seen positioned on rooftops and buildings were members of Pakistani security forces, not the protesters. Khan further challenged the authorities to permit international media access to Rawalakot, saying independent journalists should be allowed to verify the situation on the ground.

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The protesters insisted that their march remains peaceful and denied carrying weapons. They alleged that Pakistani forces were firing at unarmed civilians as the long march advanced through different parts of PoK.

The demonstrations have intensified in recent days, with growing crowds demanding greater freedoms while accusing Pakistan's military establishment of suppressing dissent through force.

The situation in Kotli remains volatile following the latest clashes. While protesters continue to press ahead with their march, security deployment has been intensified in several areas amid fears of further escalation.