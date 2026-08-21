Pakistan Gives Asim Munir Sweeping Military Powers As New Defence Act Clears Parliament

Islamabad: Pakistan's Parliament has approved sweeping changes to the country's military command structure, giving Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir extensive authority over the Army, Navy and Air Force under the new Defence Forces of Pakistan Act, 2026.

The National Assembly on Thursday passed the Defence Forces of Pakistan Act, 2026, along with amendments to the National Command Authority Act, 2010. The legislation gives statutory backing to the military hierarchy created by Pakistan's 27th Constitutional Amendment and places Munir at the centre of the country's unified military command.

The bills were passed amid an Opposition walkout. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif introduced the legislation in the National Assembly, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif present in the House.

Munir Gets Command Over Army, Navy, Air Force

Under the new framework, the CDF will exercise operational command and control over Pakistan's armed forces. A new Defence Forces Headquarters will function under the command and authority of the CDF, bringing the three services under a more integrated command structure.

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The legislation empowers the CDF to oversee matters involving joint operations, multi-domain integration, coordination and strategic implications for Pakistan's armed forces and national security. The CDF will also be responsible to the federal government for matters relating to command and control.

Munir, who is simultaneously Pakistan's Army chief, therefore becomes the country's central military authority across all three services.

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'Hire, Fire And Retire' Powers

One of the most significant provisions concerns personnel management.

The new law gives the CDF broad powers to retire, release, discharge or retain personnel covered by the armed forces laws. It also allows the CDF to accept or reject resignations and relax prescribed age or service limits for retirement, subject to provisions and exclusions contained in the legislation.

The legislation also provides that the CDF may exercise additional powers and functions prescribed by the federal government, potentially allowing the office's responsibilities to extend beyond the powers specifically listed in the Act.

This effectively gives Munir substantial influence over the careers and service status of military personnel across Pakistan's armed forces.

Munir To Be PM's Principal Military Adviser

The new Defence Forces Headquarters will also place Munir in the role of the Prime Minister's principal military adviser on national security, defence and matters concerning the armed forces.

The legislation seeks to establish a centralised command structure while retaining the CDF's accountability to the federal government on command and control matters.

The framework follows Pakistan's 27th Constitutional Amendment, which replaced the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee with the CDF and made the Army chief concurrently responsible for the new position.

Nuclear Command Structure Also Reworked

The changes extend beyond conventional military command to Pakistan's strategic and nuclear command architecture.

The National Command Authority Act, 2010 has been amended to align the country's strategic command arrangements with the new constitutional military hierarchy. The restructuring follows the creation of the four-star post of Commander of the National Strategic Command, responsible for the operational integration of Pakistan's strategic forces.

Gen Syed Aamer Raza was appointed as the first Commander of the National Strategic Command last month after being promoted from lieutenant general.

The Prime Minister's Office has described the amendments to the National Command Authority Act as necessary to implement the changes introduced by the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Opposition Walks Out

The passage of the legislation was not without political controversy. Opposition lawmakers walked out of the National Assembly during consideration of the bills, while Pakistan People's Party lawmakers also objected to the manner in which the legislation was presented despite the PPP being an ally of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.