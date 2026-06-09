Pakistan Lawyers and Bar Associations Issue Statement Condemning Government and Military Action Against Protestors in PoK

The legal fraternity in Pakistan has taken a strong, unified stand against the government and military establishment. The Islamabad Bar Association, the High Court Bar, and the Bar Council have all expressed deep sadness over the rapidly deteriorating situation unfolding in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Demanding an immediate end to the violence, these prominent legal bodies are urging the state to resolve the ongoing crisis through dialogue.

As internal voices against the establishment grow louder, the Islamabad Bar Association’s public stance highlights increasing domestic opposition to the heavy-handed military crackdown.

Escalating Tensions and Demands for Dialogue in POK

The joint statement from the Islamabad Bar Association, High Court Bar, and Bar Council marks a significant turning point. Legal experts emphasize that the current use of force is a blatant violation of human rights on the streets of POK. Observers note that while unrest is not new to the region, the current wave of agitation indicates that protestors are refusing to back down against the Pakistan military and Army Chief General Asim Munir.

Anti-establishment and anti-Pakistan protests have completely gripped POK. The unfolding crisis has drawn sharp criticism not only from international forums and India's Ministry of External Affairs but now from key legal institutions within Pakistan itself.

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Direct Accounts From the Ground

First-hand accounts from the ground reflect the deep-seated resentment among locals regarding external political imposition and military interference. One protestor shared:

“It was these very people from Poonchh who fought and won for freedom, and today they sit alongside you; I find it deeply regrettable that these friends of ours have come here to hold a protest. You really need to come to your senses. This mindset, this imposition of officials brought from Lahore to rule over Kashmir, is the root of the problem. Take, for instance, that officer, whose video is still circulating on social media, who claimed that killing a thousand people could set Pakistan's situation right; or the Colonel who stole the Lahore election in 2024 and was subsequently promoted to Brigadier and sent to rule over Kashmir. Answer me this: if a Kashmiri can become Prime Minister, why is the Inspector General (IG) brought in from outside? This is precisely why the current situation has arisen. There is a need to change this mindset.”

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Broader Crackdowns and Political Unrest

The legal friction is unfolding alongside other major controversies within Pakistan's judicial and governance systems. For instance, former Prime Minister Imran Khan's sisters have been repeatedly and indefinitely denied access to visit him at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. This restriction persists despite specific Islamabad High Court directives mandating twice-weekly meetings. The consistent blocking of family members, legal counsel, and doctors has sparked a wave of continuous protests, sit-ins, and ongoing legal battles.

Meanwhile, security forces have opened fire on protestors during a sweeping crackdown aimed at curbing political disagreement.

Casualties Rise as Rallies Turn Into a Battlefield

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a civil rights and activist alliance leading the demonstrations, has made serious allegations against state forces. According to the alliance, at least 27 people have been killed, over 200 injured, and more than 100 individuals detained in the ensuing violence.

The clashes initially erupted after localized assemblies rapidly shifted into direct anti-establishment demonstrations. Large crowds took to the streets to raise slogans explicitly targeting General Asim Munir and condemning the military’s overarching influence over civilian governance.

Reports indicate that what began as an organized protest over regional rights and economic grievances quickly transformed into a battlefield. Rather than deploying standard riot-control measures, eyewitnesses claim that security personnel used live ammunition to disperse the crowds, resulting in heavy casualties.

State Response and Growing Public Anger

Videos and reports emerging from the region depict disturbing scenes of demonstrators carrying away injured fellow protestors, while local hospitals struggle to cope with the influx of more than 200 wounded individuals. The JAAC has strongly condemned the operations, characterizing the state's response as a brutal mechanism to silence dissent through fear and violence.