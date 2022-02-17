Pakistan: 2 Cops Killed In Dera Ismail Khan By TTP Despite Month-long Ceasefire Agreement

Two Pakistan Police personnel have died at a police post in Dera Ismail Khan after attacks by TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan) on Wednesday. The latest comes as both sides, the Pakistani security forces and TTP, had entered into a month-long 'complete ceasefire' agreement in November 2021. Experts have commented that TTP-spewed violence has regained momentum as its causes intensified since the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

On February 7, 2022, At least five soldiers were killed in an attack by the Pakistani Taliban militants, the army had said. Pakistan army also informed that the terrorists from across the border in Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani troops in the Kurram district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The responsibility of the attack was later claimed by the banned TTP.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that interim Afghan Government will not allow the conduct of such activities against Pakistan, in future,” the statement noted. Furthermore, the statement noted that the “Pakistan Army is determined to defend the country's borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve," Pakistani Army's press statement read.

Who are TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan)?

TTP was founded by Baitullah Mehsud in South Waziristan at the end of 2007. The group was formed in response to a Pakistani military operation clearing the Lal Masjid mosque in Islamabad where a radical preacher held sway. However, after the formation of TTP, the group went on a rampage against the Pakistani state, targeting both civilians and security forces. But the Pakistani army retaliated and pushed the TTP leadership to Afghanistan, where it has been based since 2015, conducting a "low-intensity" warfare against Pakistan.

The TTP, known as the Pakistani Taliban, has been under the radar for several deadly attacks across Pakistan. The banned terrorist outfit is blamed for attacks including an attack on the Army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad. Following the attack at the Afghan border, the TTP released a statement claiming five deaths. According to the international agency reports, the TTP informed that five personnel namely Naik Ajab Noor, Ziaullah, Naheed, Sameer Khan and Sajid were killed while four others were injured.